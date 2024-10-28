Summarize Simplifying... In short Laurence Olivier's 1955 prosthetic nose, used to portray an evil character, is up for auction, preserved in a box with a birthday note from a makeup artist.

What's the story The prosthetic nose worn by legendary actor Laurence Olivier in his iconic portrayal of Richard III in the 1955 eponymous film is set to be auctioned. This unique piece is part of a larger collection consisting of approximately 350 items belonging to the late actor. The collection, which includes props, awards, and personal belongings, will be sold by his estate and his widow, Dame Joan Plowright.

The prosthetic nose, designed to accentuate Olivier's features for his role in the 1955 film he directed, is one of the standout items in the auction. The actor also used a hump and a rubber glove to enhance his portrayal of the character. In his book On Acting (1986), he wrote that he wanted to "look the most evil thing there was" while playing this role.

The nose is preserved in a box with a note

The prosthetic nose is kept in a box with a note indicating it was a gift on his 80th birthday from one of the film's makeup artists. The note says: "Dear Larry, We have both made 80. Happy Birthday. Here is the first nose we used in Spain. Remember you would not shoot on the 13th." It is expected to go for about £1,500 (roughly ₹1,63,000).

Olivier's crown props and personal items also up for auction

The auction will also include Olivier's crown props from his award-winning Shakespearean performances. Notably, a leather and gold-tone metal crown worn in his last Shakespearean performance as King Lear is valued at about £900 (roughly ₹98,000). Other personal items include a red leather script holder with his name in gilt, pouches with an eraser and pencil, and a gold pocket watch inscribed with "Give me a watch."

Auction to feature Olivier's awards and rare photographs

The auction will also feature the Venice Biennale Golden Lion award that Olivier received for his Oscar-winning performance in the 1948 film Hamlet, estimated to sell for about £11,500 (roughly ₹12L). His Oscar-nomination plaques for Wuthering Heights, Marathon Man, and Sleuth are also on offer. The collection includes rare photographs and Plowright's Golden Globe awards for best supporting actress for her roles in Enchanted April and Stalin. The auction will be held in December in Los Angeles.