After her divorce from Ye, who has since married and is reportedly facing issues with his new wife, Kim retains the kids 80% of the time.

Kardashian shares four kids with Ye (Kanye West)

Kim Kardashian 'pretty much a single mom' to four kids

By Tanvi Gupta 01:19 pm Oct 22, 202401:19 pm

What's the story Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star and business mogul, is said to be handling parenthood largely on her own. According to an insider who spoke to PEOPLE, Kardashian's day-to-day life revolves around her four kids—North (11), Saint (8), Chicago (6), and Psalm (5)—whom she shares with ex-husband Ye (formerly Kanye West). The source added that Ye is often away, leaving Kardashian as "pretty much a single mom."

Parenting focus

Kardashian's life revolves around children and work

"Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything," an insider stated. The source further elaborated on Kardashian's life, stating, "Kim's life is around her kids' schedules. When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she's very much focused on being a mom." They also revealed that the SKIMS co-founder is currently not dating anyone and her primary focus remains on work and her children.

Relationship history

Divorce, custody: Complicated life of Ye and Kardashian

The former couple, who married in Florence, Italy, in May 2014, finalized their divorce in November 2022 after Kardashian filed to end their marriage the previous February. Court documents obtained by Page Six indicated that Kardashian and Ye agreed to joint custody with "equal access" to their children. However, sources close to Kardashian revealed to TMZ that she would have the kids 80% of the time, a figure Ye had acknowledged earlier.

Settlement

After the divorce from Kardashian, Ye married Bianca Censori

As part of their settlement, Ye agreed to pay Kardashian $200K a month in child support and cover half of the children's educational and security expenses. A month after their divorce, the controversial rapper married Bianca Censori, a 29-year-old Yeezy architect. Recently, TMZ reported that Ye intended to divorce Censori and relocate to Tokyo, with Us Weekly describing their relationship as "definitely rocky."