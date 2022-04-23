5 most shocking things that happened on live TV
A lot of things can go wrong on live TV. Some incidents can be embarrassing, especially when there's an audience present. One such case was the 94th Oscars when Will Smith marched onto the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock. However, there have been many such shocking incidents in the past, too. We look at five of those that happened on live television.
The 2014 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) turned into a mildly scandalous event when Nicki Minaj faced a wardrobe malfunction. The event opened with a performance by Minaj, Jessie J, and Ariana Grande of their song Bang Bang. The malfunction happened when Minaj tried to get an outfit change for the song but ran out of time. She eventually performed while holding her outfit.
Taylor Swift had won the Best Female Video award at the 2009 VMAs. But this moment of glory was cut short by rapper Ye when he grabbed the mic and said, "Yo Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!" leaving all shocked.
In 2017, comedian Leslie Jones almost barfed during an SNL sketch that was hosted by James Franco. Franco played the role of a Bloomingdale's gift-wrapper who suffers a deep paper cut and bleeds on people. "Some blood went in my mouth and then I threw up in my mouth, and I had to swallow it so I wouldn't throw up," she later told Franco.
At the 2013 Billboard Music Awards, R&B singer Miguel performed his hit song Adorn from his album Kaleidoscope Dream. When he was in the middle of his smashing performance, he attempted to jump over a mosh pit, but ended up kicking his fans and landing on a woman's head! He continued with his performance but later went to check up on the fan's condition.
The 89th Academy Awards had its share of awkward moments when the Best Picture winner was wrongly announced to be La La Land. The award was actually won by Moonlight. The epic gaffe was made more hilarious by the producer of La La Land Jordan Horowitz who interrupted the acceptance speech and said, "There's a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture."