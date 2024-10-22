Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Devara - Part 1' has had a rollercoaster ride at the box office, earning ₹285.8cr in 25 days.

Despite a strong opening, the film saw significant dips and surges in its collections, with a notable mid-week rise and a steady performance in its third week.

The fluctuating earnings highlight the unpredictable nature of the film's box office journey.

'Devara' has completed 25 days at the box office

'Devara' crashes on 4th Monday; earns ₹285.8cr in 25 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:15 pm Oct 22, 202401:15 pm

What's the story The multilingual film Devara - Part 1 has managed to cross the ₹285 crore mark at the Indian box office in its first 25 days of release. Despite a major drop in earnings on its fourth Monday, with a collection of around ₹80 lakh across all languages, the film continues to do well overall. The Telugu version alone contributed around ₹72 lakh of the day's total earnings.

Earnings trend

'Devara - Part 1' witnessed fluctuating collections post-release

The film's earnings have been on a roller coaster ride since its release. After a strong start with ₹82.5 crore on the first day, the collections dipped by 53.7% on the second day to ₹38.2 crore. However, it saw a slight increase of 4.45% on its first Sunday, earning ₹39.9 crore. The following Monday marked a significant drop of 68.05%, with collections falling to ₹12.75 crore across all languages in India net collection (domestic).

Mid-week surge

'Devara - Part 1' saw a rise in collections mid-week

Despite the initial dip, Devara - Part 1 saw a mid-week surge in its collections. On the first Wednesday, the film's earnings increased by 50% to ₹21 crore. However, it was followed by another major drop of 65.48% on Thursday, with collections dropping to ₹7.25 crore across all languages in India net collection (domestic).

Third-week performance

'Devara - Part 1' maintained steady earnings in 3rd week

In its third week, Devara - Part 1 continued to hold steady despite a drop in collections. The film earned ₹2.75 crore on the third Friday, which jumped by 90.91% to ₹5.25 crore on Saturday and slightly increased to ₹5.3 crore on Sunday across all languages in India net collection (domestic). However, the next (third) Monday saw a major drop of 59.43%, with collections dropping to ₹2.15 crore across all languages in India net collection (domestic).