'Chand Mera Dil': Karan Johar announces next with Ananya Panday-Lakshya

What's the story Karan Johar has officially announced his next film! Titled Chand Mera Dil, the romantic comedy will star Ananya Panday and Kill fame Lakshya in lead roles. The announcement was made on Thursday with a series of first-look posters showcasing the two actors in cute avatars. Directed by Vivek Soni, who previously helmed Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021), the film is scheduled to hit theaters in 2025.

'Chand Mera Dil' promises an intense love story

The first-look posters of Chand Mera Dil show Panday and Lakshya in intimate moments, hinting at a small-town romantic comedy. Johar took to social media to express his excitement about the film. He wrote, "We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai...Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya, (sic)."

Johar teased 'Chand Mera Dil' announcement earlier

Before the official announcement, Johar had teased fans with a cryptic Instagram post with a heart symbol on Wednesday. The caption read, "Love... Pyar... Ishq... Mohabbat... We Dharma Movies have always told love stories with passion and compassion." He further hinted at the film's announcement by saying they were "over the moon" and would be revealing their new "labor of love" soon.