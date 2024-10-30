Summarize Simplifying... In short "Singham Again" is set to break records with its massive release on over 1,900 screens worldwide, including a record-breaking 197 screens in Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji.

In India, the film has secured 60% of the screens in national and non-national chains, and an exclusive deal for IMAX screenings.

'Singham Again' will be released on November 1

'Singham Again' to hit 1,900+ screens overseas; eyes record-breaking release

By Tanvi Gupta 06:01 pm Oct 30, 202406:01 pm

What's the story The much-awaited film Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is all set for a massive international release on over 1,900 screens, reportedly. The film boasts an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Despite facing competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Amaran in North America, it will still be released on over 760 screens there, reported Pinkvilla.

Record-breaking release

'Singham Again' sets new records in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji

Singham Again is poised to shatter records with its release on 197 screens in Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji. This is the biggest release ever in these territories. The film will also be screened in over 224 cinemas in the UK and Ireland. Jio Studios has also bagged a whopping number of screens in Canada's top chain, Cineplex, which contributes to 80% of the Canadian box office revenue.

Indian release

Film to dominate Indian cinemas with IMAX deal

In India, Jio Studios, Shetty, and Devgn have already locked 60% of the showcasing in National and Non-National Chains with their distribution partner, PVRInox. The film has also bagged an exclusive deal for screening in IMAX properties across India. This strategic move is likely to boost its screen count and visibility by a huge margin. Meanwhile, advance ticket sales are already off to a flying start, with over 40,000 tickets sold in the three national chains—PVRInox and Cinepolis—by Wednesday afternoon.