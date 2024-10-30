Andrew Tate's racist slur against Diljit Dosanjh sparks online backlash
Social media personality and rape accused Andrew Tate has been slammed for making a derogatory comment about Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. The controversy arose after a video of Dosanjh giving his jacket to a fan during the Delhi leg of his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour went viral. In response to the clip, Tate tweeted, "Bet it stinks of curry," a widely perceived racist and offensive comment toward South Asians.
Read his tweet here
Fans defended Dosanjh and criticized Tate's remark
Tate's comment was widely criticized by Dosanjh's fans and the Indian diaspora. One fan said, "Diljit is millions times the man you are baldy human trafficker, your joke ain't funny," referring to Tate's previous legal troubles with human trafficking allegations. "Oh, was I supposed to laugh?" read one comment. Another user joked, "Still smells better than sexual misconduct."
Even Tate's fans defended Dosanjh and criticized his behavior
Even some of Tate's own followers were shocked by his comment and defended Dosanjh. One fan wrote, "Andrew I did respect you a lot. Guess have to say you STFU for this one." Others pointed out that Tate, who was once a social media darling, has now resorted to controversial comments for engagement. "Andrew Tate becoming a ragebaiting reply guy is the craziest fall off I've ever seen in a famous person," read one comment.
Dosanjh remained unfazed by Tate's comment
Despite the controversy, Dosanjh has not publicly responded to Tate's comment. Neither he nor his team has issued any statement regarding the matter. The singer is currently touring India with his Dil-Luminati Tour, which will continue across nine more cities after Delhi throughout November and December.