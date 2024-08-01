In short Simplifying... In short Diljit Dosanjh is set to star in the upcoming war drama 'Border 2', reuniting with director Anurag Singh.

Ayushmann Khurrana may also join the cast, while Ahan Shetty and Ammy Virk's involvement remains uncertain.

The film, speculated to revisit the Battle of Longewala from the original 'Border', is set to start shooting in November 2024 for a Republic Day 2026 release. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Diljit Dosanjh to star in 'Border' sequel

Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol in 'Border 2': Report

By Isha Sharma 01:13 pm Aug 01, 202401:13 pm

What's the story After the box office success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is preparing to return as Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri in the sequel to his 1997 classic film, Border. The forthcoming sequel, being promoted as India's biggest war film, will also star Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh. As reported by Peeping Moon, Dosanjh is enthusiastic about the opportunity to play a real army officer and will soon start preparing for the role.

Collaboration history

Dosanjh and director Anurag Singh reunite for 'Border 2'

Dosanjh's casting in Border 2 signifies another collaboration with the film's director, Anurag Singh. The pair have a history of successful partnerships, having worked together on five films over the past 12 years. Their joint ventures include two Jatt & Juliet movies, Disco Singh, Punjab 1984, and Super Singh. Details about Dosanjh's character in the upcoming war drama are currently undisclosed.

Casting rumors

Ayushmann Khurrana in negotiations for role in 'Border 2'

Ayushmann Khurrana is reportedly in talks for a parallel lead role in Border 2, although his involvement has not yet been confirmed. There are also unverified rumors about Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty, joining the cast. Initially, Punjabi actor Ammy Virk was rumored to be part of the project; however, it remains unclear whether he is still involved or if Dosanjh will assume his intended character.

Production update

'Border 2': Plot details and production timeline

The plot details for Border 2 are currently undisclosed. However, it is speculated that the film will take place on the same night as the original Border film, recounting the Battle of Longewala from various perspectives of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The film is in pre-production and shooting is slated to start in November 2024 with a targeted theatrical release on Republic Day weekend in 2026.