'Kalki 2898 AD' continues box office success

'Kalki 2898 AD' holds strong in Week 5

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:58 pm Aug 01, 202412:58 pm

What's the story The science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD has sustained its successful streak at the box office, raking in an estimated ₹634.95cr India net in its first 35 days. On the 35th day (Wednesday), the movie collected approximately ₹0.95cr across all languages, mirroring its earnings from the previous day.

Language distribution

'Kalki 2898 AD' earnings breakdown by language

The film's earnings have been distributed across various languages. On its opening day, Kalki 2898 AD earned ₹95.3cr with Telugu contributing ₹65.8cr, Tamil ₹4.5cr, Hindi ₹22.5cr, Kannada ₹0.3cr, and Malayalam ₹2.2cr. By the 34th day, these figures had dwindled to a total of ₹0.95cr with each language contributing less than half a crore.

Occupancy report

'Kalki 2898 AD' records varied occupancy rates

On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Kalki 2898 AD recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 13.7%. The occupancy fluctuated throughout the day with morning shows recording 12.41%, afternoon shows at 16.13%, evening shows at 12.02%, and night shows at 14.24%. In the Hyderabad region specifically, the overall occupancy was slightly lower at around 13%.

Hindi occupancy

Hindi occupancy rates for 'Kalki 2898 AD'

The film also registered a Hindi occupancy of 12.36% on the same day. Morning shows recorded occupancy of 7.65%, afternoon shows at 14.76%, evening shows at 12.04%, and night shows at 14.98%. In the Mumbai region specifically, the overall Hindi occupancy was higher, recorded at 17%.