Dhanush's 'Raayan' posts ₹56+ crore in first-week box office collections

What's the story The latest film from Dhanush, Raayan, which was released on July 26, 2024, has made a significant impact at the box office by surpassing the ₹50 crore net in India. The action-thriller is also heading toward a global total of ₹100 crore. Directed by Dhanush himself and featuring an ensemble cast including Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, and S.J. Suryah, Raayan is on track to become one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024.

'Raayan' earns a whopping ₹56.95 crore in six days

According to a report by Sacnilk, Raayan made ₹13.65 crore on Day 1, ₹13.75 crore on Day 2, ₹15.61 Crore on Day 3, ₹5.8 crore on Day 4, ₹4.50 crore on Day 5 and an estimated ₹4 crore on Day 6. This six-day earning spree brings the total to a whopping ₹56.95 crore for Dhanush's latest film, significantly outperforming his previous film Captain Miller, which earned a total of only ₹39.31 crore in its first week.

'Raayan' outperforms 'Captain Miller' in box office collections

By the start of the week, Raayan had become the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024, outperforming both Captain Miller and Ayaalan, which had an approximate revenue of ₹76.6 crore. The film's weekday box office performance remains strong, indicating its sustained appeal to audiences. It is projected to surpass all other films except Indian 2 by the upcoming weekend, positioning itself as the second-highest grosser.

'Raayan' plot centers on family, deceit, and retribution

The plot of Raayan revolves around the character Kathavaraayan Raayan, who takes on the role of caregiver for his younger siblings after their parents' disappearance in the 1990s. Raayan manages a fast-food motel in North Chennai while his siblings grapple with their own issues. A bar brawl involving his brother Muthu leads to the murder of a gangster's kid, setting off a chain reaction that weaves a dangerous web of deceit, treachery, and retribution against Raayan and his family.