In short Simplifying... In short After years of hard work, Kumar, known for his role as Banrakas in the popular series 'Panchayat', has bought his first apartment in Mumbai.

Despite initial setbacks, including losing out on a role he auditioned for, Kumar's performance in the series was well-received, leading to his success.

Interestingly, he earned a modest ₹10,000 for his work in the first season, which included his travel, food, and accommodation expenses. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Durgesh Kumar buys first Mumbai apartment

After years of struggle, 'Panchayat's Durgesh buys his first apartment!

By Tanvi Gupta 12:35 pm Aug 01, 202412:35 pm

What's the story Durgesh Kumar, recognized for his portrayal of Bhushan Kumar in the popular Prime Video web series Panchayat, has purchased his first apartment in Mumbai. The actor, who also featured in Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda's 2014 film Highway, announced the news by sharing a picture of his new home keys on Instagram on Wednesday. This milestone comes after years of struggle in the entertainment industry for Kumar.

Career path

Kumar's journey in entertainment industry

Kumar's performance as Bhushan Kumar, also known as Banrakas in Panchayat, was well-received by audiences and helped him establish a unique place in the entertainment industry. In his Instagram post about his new home, he wrote, "Aapna Ghar (My home). Mumbai main thanks (sic)." The announcement was met with numerous congratulatory messages from fans and followers. One user, referencing Panchayat, commented: "Sachiv ji ne ghar dilwa diya aakhir aapko (The secretary finally got you a house)."

Early challenges

Kumar's initial struggles and success in 'Panchayat'

In an interview with Digital Commentary, Kumar revealed that he initially auditioned for a photographer's role in Panchayat. However, the role was eventually given to Aspirants writer Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish. Despite this initial setback, Kumar ended up playing the character of Banrakas in the series, which was well-received by audiences. The series' third season landed on Prime Video earlier in May.

Earnings

Do you know how much Kumar earned in 'Panchayat' S01?

For his work on the first season of Panchayat, Kumar earned just ₹10,000 as remuneration. This amount included flights, food, and accommodation arrangements provided by the series' makers, he once revealed in an interview. For those unaware, the web series stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead role with Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta playing crucial roles, while Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik appear in supporting roles.