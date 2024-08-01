In short Simplifying... In short Vipul Shah is planning a 'heist universe' with his upcoming film 'Hisaab', starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah.

The film, which started production in July, is anticipated to be a game-changer in the heist genre.

Meanwhile, Shah is preparing for the third season of 'Delhi Crime', and Ahlawat has 'Paatal Lok Season 2' and 'Ikkis' lined up. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vipul Amrutlal Shah plans heist universe with 'Hisaab'

Vipul Shah plans 'heist universe' with Jaideep Ahlawat-Shefali Shah's 'Hisaab'

By Isha Sharma 12:23 pm Aug 01, 202412:23 pm

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, recognized for his 2002 hit Aankhen, is poised to redefine the heist genre with his forthcoming film, Hisaab. The movie has ignited speculation about a possible 'Heist Universe,' stirring audience excitement for thrilling bank robberies and gripping action sequences. An industry insider revealed to India Today, "After Aankhen, Shah waited a long time before coming up with another heist film, Hisaab."

Expanding genre

Shah's 'Hisaab' could usher in new era of heist films

The industry source further disclosed, "We also hear that he is reading a few more scripts on heists, which will be next after Hisaab." "Vipul has big plans in the cards when it comes to the heist genre." Hisaab, featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah, is expected to be a game-changer in the industry. The film went on floors in July.

Ahlawat-Shah's projects

Take a quick look at the leads' recent, upcoming projects

Last year, Shah was seen in a cameo appearance in Vidya Balan's Neeyat, and collaborated with Ahlawat on Three of Us, now streaming on Netflix. She is now set to headline the third season of her popular series Delhi Crime. Ahlawat, recently seen in the film Maharaj, has Paatal Lok Season 2 and Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis in the pipeline.