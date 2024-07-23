In short Simplifying... In short Anurag Kashyap is producing a children's film, 'Little Thomas', set in 1990s Goa, starring Gulshan Devaiah, Rasika Dugal, and child actor Hridansh Parekh.

Anurag Kashyap to produce children's film 'Little Thomas' starring Gulshan-Rasika

By Tanvi Gupta 11:18 am Jul 23, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is shifting gears once again, as he is set to produce the upcoming children's film titled Little Thomas. This marks his return to the genre after his 2007 animated directorial venture Return of Hanuman. Per Variety, the comedy-drama, directed by Kaushal Oza in his feature debut, is slated for its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Cast details

'Little Thomas' to feature Gulshan Devaiah, Rasika Dugal

Little Thomas stars Gulshan Devaiah and Mirzapur fame Rasika Dugal, alongside child actor Hridansh Parekh. Per the report, the film is set in 1990s Goa and follows a seven-year-old boy's attempts to reunite his quarreling parents in hopes of getting a baby brother. Devaiah, who previously worked with Kashyap on That Girl in Yellow Boots and Shaitan, described Little Thomas as a "sweet, cute film."

Production insights

Kashyap and co-producers praised 'Little Thomas' script

Kashyap, known for hard-hitting films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Ugly, was drawn to Oza's vision of creating a genuine children's film from a kid's perspective. He reportedly stated, "It's a difficult genre actually, to make an authentic children's film. So one has to ensure that it's a good script before making it." Dugal praised the script for its "interesting sense of humor" and commitment to narrative without unnecessary frills.

Casting process

'Little Thomas' was produced after auditioning over 700 children

Interestingly, the film was cast after auditioning over 700 children for the roles of Thomas and his friends. It is produced by Luminoso Pictures, Civic Studios, Flip Films, and Kashyap's Good Bad Films. Anushka Shah, producer at Civic Studios, called Little Thomas a "refreshingly delightful story." She added that Thomas's boundless imagination, curiosity, and resilience could positively shape children's mindsets in formative years—an important reason for Civic Studios to back this film.

Release details

'Little Thomas' slated for theatrical release after festival run

Producer Ranjan Singh of Flip Films—who previously co-produced Oza's short The Miniaturist of Junagadh—decided to produce Little Thomas after reading the script in 2018. The film also stars Hridyansh Gokani, Ninad Pandith, and Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal. After its festival run, the film is expected to have a theatrical release in India. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne opens on August 15 with the anthology film My Melbourne and closes on August 25 with Shuchi Talati's Sundance winner Girls Will Be Girls.