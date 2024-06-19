In brief Simplifying... In brief Melbourne offers a variety of scenic getaways, from the majestic Twelve Apostles along the Great Ocean Road to the lush landscapes of Yarra Valley.

Unwind at Mornington Peninsula's vineyards and hot springs, or step back in time in Ballarat, a city echoing the Victorian gold rush era.

Whether you're a nature lover, history buff, or wine enthusiast, there's something for everyone. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this travel guide

Melbourne's coastal charm and countryside jaunts

By Anujj Trehaan 03:10 pm Jun 19, 202403:10 pm

What's the story Melbourne, a vibrant city known for its lively arts scene, coffee culture, and dynamic lifestyle, also serves as a gateway to some of Victoria's most enchanting coastal and countryside destinations. Just a short drive from the city center, travelers can immerse themselves in the beauty of nature, explore quaint towns, and enjoy serene beaches. This guide highlights weekend getaways that promise relaxation and adventure.

Recommendation 1

Discover the Great Ocean Road

The Great Ocean Road offers one of Australia's most scenic drives, stretching along the southeastern coast. A weekend trip here means witnessing the majestic Twelve Apostles, exploring rainforests in Great Otway National Park, and visiting charming coastal towns like Apollo Bay. Ideal for nature lovers and photography enthusiasts alike, this journey provides endless opportunities for sightseeing, hiking, and soaking up panoramic ocean views.

Recommendation 2

Unwind in Mornington Peninsula

Just an hour's drive from Melbourne lies the Mornington Peninsula—a haven of vineyards, hot springs, and beaches. Spend your weekend tasting local wines at cellar doors or rejuvenating at Peninsula Hot Springs amid natural surroundings. For beach lovers, Sorrento Beach offers crystal-clear waters perfect for swimming or simply relaxing on the sand. The peninsula combines luxury with natural beauty for a truly refreshing getaway.

Recommendation 3

Explore Yarra Valley's greenery

The Yarra Valley is renowned for its lush landscapes and exquisite wineries, but there's more to this region than just wine. Take a hot air balloon ride at dawn to witness breathtaking views of rolling hills and vineyards from above. The Healesville Sanctuary offers close encounters with native wildlife in a bushland setting—ideal for families looking to educate their children about Australia's unique species.

Recommendation 4

Step back in time in Ballarat

Ballarat, a city that echoes the Victorian gold rush era, is celebrated for its preserved heritage buildings and attractions like Sovereign Hill—an open-air museum offering a glimpse into the 1850s goldfields life. Activities include panning for gold and horse-drawn carriage rides. Additionally, the city is home to the serene Ballarat Botanical Gardens, ideal for peaceful walks.