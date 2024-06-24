In brief Simplifying... In brief Tasmania is offering unique job roles like a wombat walker, responsible for the well-being of wombats through daily walks, and an oyster organizer, tasked with gathering and cleaning shellfish.

Other roles include a sauna stoker at a glamping site and stargazers for the Astronomical Society, all aimed at boosting tourism.

Wombats, by the way, are sturdy, herbivorous marsupials native to Australia, known for their burrowing skills and unique backward-facing pouch.

Tasmania launches unique jobs including that of a wombat walker

What's the story Tasmania is seeking to enhance its winter tourism by offering unique job roles to visitors. These include positions such as oyster organizer, paranormal investigator, truffle hunter, stargazer, and wombat walker. The initiative aims to provide tourists with a break from their routine life and offer memorable experiences. Tourism Tasmania noted that whether you seek creative stimulation, outdoor exhilaration, the company of animals or artisans, or solitude, there's an odd job suited to your desires.

Job perks include covered expenses and unique experiences

While these unique positions are unpaid, successful applicants will have all their travel, food, and hotel expenses covered by the Tasmanian Tourist Board. The jobs are open only to Australian citizens and offer a one-day experience. However, there are eligibility criteria to be met and duties to be completed for each role. These roles aim to provide an escape from everyday life while promoting tourism in Tasmania.

Role for a wombat walker

The role of a wombat walker entails ensuring the physical and mental well-being of wombats through daily morning walks. Ideal candidates should be animal and nature enthusiasts, avid walkers, and patient individuals. Responsibilities include providing motivation through pep talks, carrying snacks for hunger moments, guiding them to stay on course—given their adventurous nature, ensuring good behavior by preventing bird chasing or distracting other animals.

Additional unique roles and expectations

Among the other distinctive positions is an oyster organizer responsible for gathering, sorting, and cleaning shellfish. This necessitates someone who can move in and out of waterproof waders with flexibility. Additionally, a vacancy exists for a sauna stoker at a glamping site overlooking the Tasman Sea. Also sought are stargazers who are interested in joining Tasmania's Astronomical Society for a night of observing the skies. Each role promises a unique experience aimed at attracting tourists and providing unforgettable memories.

What is a wombat?

The wombat is a sturdy, herbivorous marsupial native to Australia, known for its robust build and short legs. These adaptable creatures thrive in forested, mountainous, and heathland regions across southern and eastern Australia. They are expert burrowers and primarily nocturnal, feeding on grasses and roots. Wombats are solitary animals and have a unique backward-facing pouch to prevent soil from entering while burrowing. Despite their slow appearance, they can run at high speeds and are an iconic part of Australia's wildlife.