Summarize Simplifying... In short Daniel Craig's new film 'Queer' explores repressed sexuality and underground nightlife in Mexico City.

The film, set for a limited release on November 27, received positive reviews at the Venice Film Festival, with critics praising Craig's performance.

The plot follows the life of American expatriates in Mexico City, with a focus on the relationship between Craig's character and Starkey's Allerton. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Queer' trailer is out

Luca Guadagnino's 'Queer': What to expect from Daniel Craig starrer

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:21 pm Oct 30, 202406:21 pm

What's the story A24 recently dropped the first trailer for Queer, a romantic drama helmed by Luca Guadagnino and featuring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey (Outer Banks). The movie, which recently had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, is adapted from William S Burroughs's semi-autobiographical 1985 novel. Set in 1950s Mexico City, it centers on William Lee (Craig), an American expatriate who develops a meaningful bond with young Navy serviceman Eugene Allerton (Starkey).

Trailer highlights

'Queer' trailer showcases Craig and Starkey's budding romance

The trailer for Queer opens with Craig walking the streets of Mexico City and walking into a bar. In the middle of a brawl, he locks eyes with Starkey, igniting an instant connection. Their relationship progresses as they walk through the city, play chess, drink, and watch movies, and find solace in each other's arms. "It was a wise, old queen who taught me that I had a duty to live," Craig says in the trailer.

Plot exploration

'Queer' explores repressed sexuality and underground nightlife

Queer explores the impact of repressed sexuality. The official synopsis reads: "Lee recounts his life in Mexico City among American expatriate college students and bar owners surviving on part-time jobs and GI Bill benefits." Craig was reportedly instrumental in the casting of Starkey as Allerton. Upon viewing Starkey's audition tape, Craig apparently told Guadagnino, "That's the guy."

Twitter Post

Catch the trailer here

Release details

'Queer' set for limited theatrical release in November

Queer will hit a limited theatrical release on November 27. The film is another collaboration between Guadagnino and screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes after the acclaimed love triangle picture Challengers. Produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Guadagnino, Queer also stars Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga, and Omar Apollo.

Critical acclaim

'Queer' received positive reviews at Venice Film Festival premiere

Queer premiered at this year's Venice Film Festival, where it received rave reviews. Variety film critic Owen Glieberman called the film "bold and trippy" and lauded Craig's performance. He observed that Craig managed to avoid impersonating the older Burroughs, instead becoming a younger version of the author before he penned his revolutionary novel Naked Lunch.