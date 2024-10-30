Summarize Simplifying... In short Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are reportedly set to tie the knot in December, following their private dating period and recent engagement announcement by Chaitanya's father.

The couple made their public debut at the ANR National Award ceremony, where they were seen with the Akkineni family and Bollywood legends.

This comes after Chaitanya's previous marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu ended in 2021. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala are set to tie the knot soon

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala to get married in December? Find out

By Tanvi Gupta 06:03 pm Oct 30, 202406:03 pm

What's the story Tollywood actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who got engaged earlier this year, are reportedly getting married on December 4. The couple is yet to officially confirm the wedding date. Meanwhile, fans have been waiting for their wedding since their engagement in August. The wedding is likely to be a private affair with close friends and family members in attendance.

Wedding preparations

Dhulipala's pre-wedding festivities and engagement details

Dhulipala has already kickstarted her pre-wedding celebrations, as seen in photos from her Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchatam ceremony which she posted on social media. For the religious occasion, she donned a traditional silk saree with gold jewelry and minimal makeup. The couple's engagement was announced by Chaitanya's father Akkineni Nagarjuna through a heartfelt note which read, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala...We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family."

Past relationship

A look at Chaitanya's previous marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The engagement came after a period of private dating for the couple. They first sparked dating rumors in 2022 when they were spotted together at the former's Hyderabad residence. The couple was later seen together in London in March 2023, further fueling relationship speculation. Notably, Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 until their separation in 2021, which they announced via a joint statement on Instagram.

Public debut

Couple's first public appearance at ANR National Award ceremony

Chaitanya and Dhulipala recently made their first public appearance as a couple at the Akkineni Nageshwara Rao (ANR) National Award ceremony. At the event, Dhulipala was introduced to Chiranjeevi by Nagarjuna. The couple also posed with the Akkineni family for a group photo with Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan. Annapurna Studios shared the photos on Instagram with the caption, "The Akkineni Family with the legends - Amitabh Bachchan Ji & Chiranjeevi Konidela Garu at the ANR National Award 2024 ceremony."