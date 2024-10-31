Summarize Simplifying... In short John Krasinski is set to reprise his role as Jack Ryan in an upcoming film, alongside co-star Wendell Pierce.

The movie, directed by Andrew Bernstein and scripted by Aaron Rabin, both from the TV series, promises a seamless transition from the small screen.

Despite Krasinski's recent directorial work, his commitment to the Jack Ryan character remains strong, with the series being a hit on Amazon Prime since 2018. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

A new 'Jack Ryan' movie is in the works

John Krasinski to return as Jack Ryan in upcoming film

By Isha Sharma 09:47 am Oct 31, 202409:47 am

What's the story John Krasinski, famous for playing Jack Ryan in the namesake Amazon Prime Video series, will be returning to the role in a new movie. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Amazon has started developing the film, bringing the character back to the big screen after 2014's Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit. The new project will be based on the universe created by the TV show which ran for four seasons (2018-2023).

Cast details

'Jack Ryan' film to feature familiar faces

The next Jack Ryan movie will not just star Krasinski but also his co-star Wendell Pierce. Michael Kelly, who played a fellow CIA operative in the series, is said to be in talks to join the cast. However, there is no word on Michael Pena's involvement, who appeared in the fourth season and is currently working on his own TV spin-off in the same universe.

Production team

'Jack Ryan' film to be helmed by series director

The film will be directed by Andrew Bernstein, who also directed a few episodes of the second season of the Jack Ryan TV series. The script is being written by Aaron Rabin, a writer from the show's fourth season. This reunion of key behind-the-scenes personnel indicates a smooth transition from the small screen to the big screen for this beloved character.

Career shift

Krasinski's journey from director to 'Jack Ryan'

Krasinski has been more behind the camera lately, having directed A Quiet Place and its sequel, and the comedy IF. However, despite his directorial ventures, he has always spoken highly of his Jack Ryan role. The series has been a staple on Amazon Prime Video since 2018 and topped the viewership charts on the streaming platform. It is based on the characters created by writer Tom Clancy.