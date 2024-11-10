Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Lucky Baskhar', a film set in the financial scam-ridden Bombay of the 80s and 90s, is making waves at the box office, nearing the ₹50cr mark in just 10 days.

With high occupancy rates across regions and positive reviews from critics and audiences, the film starring Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and others, is set to stream on Netflix post its theatrical run.

The story, revolving around a middle-class bank cashier, has struck a chord with viewers, making it a must-watch.

'Lucky Baskhar' box office collection

'Lucky Baskhar' is steady; nears ₹50cr mark in 10 days

By Isha Sharma Nov 10, 2024

What's the story Dulquer Salmaan's latest film Lucky Baskhar is just a step away from crossing the ₹50 crore mark at the box office. On Saturday (day 10), it made ₹5.15 crore, taking the total collection to ₹49 crore in India, per Sacnilk. Directed by Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar has been praised for Salmaan's committed performance and Atluri's deft direction.

Box office success

'Lucky Baskhar' enjoyed high occupancy rates across regions

The film has witnessed good occupancy across regions, including a staggering 54.42% in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. It recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 42.97%, with morning shows at 24.79%, afternoon shows at 40.75%, evening shows at 45.69%, and night shows peaking at 60.66%. Kerala also saw strong occupancy rates of 41.69%.

Positive reviews

Critics and audiences praised 'Lucky Baskhar'

Lucky Baskhar, which was released on October 31, has been getting rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Apart from Salmaan, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sachin Khedekar, P. Sai Kumar, Tinnu Anand, and Raghu Babu. Lucky Baskhar's plot revolves around a middle-class bank cashier residing in Bombay in the late 80s and 90s when scams ruled the financial world. The film is likely to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.