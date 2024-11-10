'Wonka' sequel is in the works

By Isha Sharma 11:32 am Nov 10, 202411:32 am

What's the story Director Paul King has confirmed that a sequel to the Hollywood film Wonka is in the works. Speaking to HeyUGuys, he revealed the team has "about half a draft" of the script ready. Despite initial doubts over the concept of a Willy Wonka prequel, the film turned out to be both a critical and commercial success under King's direction. It was headlined by Timothée Chalamet.

Sequel details

King shared insights into the sequel's development

King shared some insights into the development of the sequel. He said, "We're very early. We've got about half of a draft. We got a story that we like, and we know where we want to take him." He added, "We try to get some international travel in it...hopefully, I'm going to get some air miles off this one."

Film background

'Wonka' was a prequel to Roald Dahl's iconic book

Wonka, the prequel to Roald Dahl's iconic children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, hit theaters in December 2023. The film delves into the early life of Willy Wonka. It was produced by David Heyman, Alexandra Derbyshire, and Luke Kelly. The cast also featured Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, and Mathew Baynton among others. Watch it on JioCinema.