'Wonka 2' is officially in development, confirms director Paul King
Director Paul King has confirmed that a sequel to the Hollywood film Wonka is in the works. Speaking to HeyUGuys, he revealed the team has "about half a draft" of the script ready. Despite initial doubts over the concept of a Willy Wonka prequel, the film turned out to be both a critical and commercial success under King's direction. It was headlined by Timothée Chalamet.
King shared insights into the sequel's development
King shared some insights into the development of the sequel. He said, "We're very early. We've got about half of a draft. We got a story that we like, and we know where we want to take him." He added, "We try to get some international travel in it...hopefully, I'm going to get some air miles off this one."
'Wonka' was a prequel to Roald Dahl's iconic book
Wonka, the prequel to Roald Dahl's iconic children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, hit theaters in December 2023. The film delves into the early life of Willy Wonka. It was produced by David Heyman, Alexandra Derbyshire, and Luke Kelly. The cast also featured Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, and Mathew Baynton among others. Watch it on JioCinema.