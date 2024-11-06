Summarize Simplifying... In short The much-anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, 'Michael', has been postponed from April to October 2025.

On its new release date, 'Michael' will compete with Channing Tatum's crime film 'Roofman', with industry insiders predicting Jackson's global appeal might give his biopic an advantage.

By Tanvi Gupta

What's the story The much-awaited biopic of late pop icon Michael Jackson, aptly titled Michael, has been delayed. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film was supposed to be released in April 2025. However, Lionsgate, the studio behind the project, has now pushed the release to October 3, 2025. This tactical move is being seen as a sign that Lionsgate believes the film has potential during awards season.

Film's focus

'Michael' to explore Jackson's life and career

The screenplay for Michael, written by John Logan, will explore Jackson's extraordinary yet complicated life. It will follow his rise from a young talent in the Jackson 5 to his unmatched solo career, and then to his controversial personal life marred by child molestation allegations and his untimely death in 2009. Jackson will be played by his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, alongside featuring Colman Domingo, Miles Teller, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Kat Graham, Derek Luke, and Larenz Tate.

Studio's gamble

'Michael' is a high-stakes project for Lionsgate

Lionsgate is hoping Michael will save them from a string of box office failures in 2024. The film, which has a budget of $150-200 million, is one of their major releases for 2025. A large chunk of this budget has gone into acquiring rights for over 30 songs from Jackson's music catalog. The studio hopes the film will connect with audiences worldwide and become their biggest release yet.

Box office battle

'Michael' to compete with Channing Tatum's 'Roofman'

On its new release date, Michael will face off against Channing Tatum's crime film Roofman. Despite the stark contrast in genres, industry insiders believe Jackson's global influence may give his biopic an edge over the other films. The biographical drama is expected to benefit from the late singer's enduring popularity, especially in international markets where Universal Pictures is handling distribution.