Uma Thurman and Anthony Hopkins are set to star in 'The Housekeeper', a romance inspired by 'Rebecca'.

Set in Cornwall, England, Thurman plays a housekeeper who falls for a young novelist, in a story penned by bestselling author Rose Tremain.

Set in Cornwall, England, Thurman plays a housekeeper who falls for a young novelist, in a story penned by bestselling author Rose Tremain.

The film, dealing with themes of love, fear, and ambition, is slated for release at the end of 2025.

'The Housekeeper' is currently in pre-production

Uma Thurman-Anthony Hopkins to lead 'Rebecca'-inspired romance, 'The Housekeeper'

By Tanvi Gupta 07:19 pm Oct 28, 2024

What's the story Embankment Films has announced pre-sales for its upcoming feature, The Housekeeper. The film is a fictionalized romance inspired by Daphne Du Maurier's Rebecca and will be directed by Richard Eyre, known for his work on Notes on a Scandal and Iris. The star-studded cast includes Oscar nominee Uma Thurman, two-time Oscar winner Sir Anthony Hopkins, and Phoebe Dynevor from Bridgerton fame, reported Variety.

'The Housekeeper' plot and production details revealed

The Housekeeper is set against the mystical landscape of Cornwall, England. Thurman will play Danni, a housekeeper at Manderville Hall owned by the wealthy widower Lord DeWithers (Hopkins). Things get complicated when Danni falls for a young novelist, Daphne Du Maurier (Dynevor). The script for this evocative romance is written by bestselling author Rose Tremain, based on her own short story and upcoming novel.

Film will be released at the end of 2025

Eyre said he was excited to work on the project, as Tremain's story deals with themes of "love, fear, fiction, desire, ambition, death and legacy." He added the cast has a story as rich and turbulent as its landscape. Producer Julia Taylor-Stanley said she was excited to work with Eyre and the cast to bring Tremain's story to a global audience. She confirmed the film will be released at the end of 2025.