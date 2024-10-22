Summarize Simplifying... In short Katy Perry, once a chart-topping artist, is reportedly eager to return to 'American Idol' following the underwhelming performance of her recent album, 143.

Katy Perry's '143' underperformed, says report

Why Katy Perry is 'desperate' to return to 'American Idol'

What's the story Pop star Katy Perry is reportedly looking forward to returning as a judge on the reality show American Idol, after the disappointing performance of her latest album 143, released in September. The album didn't make a mark on music charts, with fans calling it "outdated" and "desperate." An insider told Life & Style that American Idol was a "safe, steady gig for Katy."

Perry's struggle to reclaim her spot on 'American Idol'

The insider further revealed Perry's struggle to reclaim her position on the show. "Now that her album has flopped, she's scrambling to reclaim her spot at the judges' table," they said. "It's a clear sign even she knows her days as a chart-topping artist are behind her." However, with Carrie Underwood currently occupying Perry's former seat, Perry's chances of returning seem slim unless the new season faces a ratings disaster.

Perry's recent single marked a significant decline

Perry's recent single Woman's World from the album 143 stalled at No. 63 on the Billboard Hot 100, a huge fall for the artist. This is especially disappointing considering Perry has had more diamond singles, each selling over 10 million units, than all but Rihanna, six in total. Another insider suggested Perry had lost her originality and was working in the shadow of her competitors.

Perry's previous albums were also labeled as failures

The insider further stated, "Her entire category of radio pop exists in the shadow of Taylor Swift at the moment and Katy was foolish to think she could be the exception to that rule." They suggested Perry's strongest work was popular because of the songwriting, not the videos or her outfits. The source also mentioned Perry doesn't have an extremely loyal songwriting collaborator like Billie Eilish has with her brother Finneas and Swift has with Jack Antonoff.

Perry's 'American Idol' journey

Earlier this year, Perry announced that the 22nd season of the popular singing contest would be her final one. Perry first joined American Idol in March 2018, during its 16th season, when ABC brought the show back to life after its original run on Fox. Since then, she has been a staple on the judges panel, alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Reflecting on her time on the show, Perry expressed, "I mean, I love Idol so much."