The plot follows Kajol's character's rise from the slums of Dharavi to becoming a powerful figure in Maharashtra.

Deadly weapons, intense combats: Inside Kajol's action avatar for 'Maharagni'

What's the story Known for her versatile acting skills, Kajol is all set to take on a new challenge in her upcoming film Maharagni: Queen of Queens. Directed by Telugu filmmaker Charan Tej Uppalapati, the film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, and feature Kajol in an unprecedented action avatar. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Prabhu Deva, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta.

An insider told Mid-Day that Kajol has used "weapons, done hand-to-hand combat, and kicks in the movie." The massive action sequence has been choreographed by Peter Hein, who has worked on the Pushpa franchise and Devara. German stunt coordinator Florian Hotz, who has worked on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023), has also choreographed other fights with Telugu action director Naga Venkat Naga.

'Maharagni' filming shifted to Hyderabad for major action scene

A major chunk of Maharagni was shot in Hyderabad, with the final leg originally planned in Mumbai in September. However, with plans changing, Kajol shot one of the film's biggest action scenes on a specially constructed set in Hyderabad last month. "[In the film], Kajol's character rises from Dharavi's slums and becomes a powerful woman in Maharashtra," added the source.