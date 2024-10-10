Summarize Simplifying... In short The highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster, 'Pushpa: The Rise', 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', is set to hit the screens on December 5.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' advanced to December 5: Report

By Isha Sharma 01:53 pm Oct 10, 202401:53 pm

What's the story The much-awaited pan-India action drama, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring superstar Allu Arjun, will reportedly be released in theaters sooner than expected. The film, which was slated to release on December 6, will now premiere a day earlier on December 5, reported Sacnilk. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, it will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Sequel anticipation

'Pushpa 2' follows the success of its predecessor

Pushpa 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021 and earned over ₹350 crore worldwide. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Considering its predecessor's success, Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated Indian films of this year and is expected to take the box office by storm.

Clash

'Pushpa 2' will clash with 'Chhaava'

The teaser of Pushpa 2, which was released earlier this year, has already received a positive response. To recall, the movie was earlier supposed to be released on August 15 but was eventually delayed due to pending post-production. It's pitted against Vicky Kaushal and Mandanna's historical drama Chhaava, releasing on December 6.

Twitter Post

In case you missed the teaser, watch here