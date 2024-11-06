Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Singham Again', the star-studded third installment of the popular Singham franchise, has set the box office ablaze, crossing the ₹150 crore mark in just five days.

Despite competing with Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', which has also performed well, the film featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others, continues to draw crowds.

Salman Khan's cameo in this cop drama is an added attraction.

'Singham Again' is on fire; surpasses ₹150cr in 5 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:38 am Nov 06, 2024

What's the story The cop drama Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn and helmed by Rohit Shetty, has crossed the ₹150 crore mark at the box office within just five days of its release. Despite facing competition from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and witnessing a drop in numbers on Tuesday, the film held strong. On its fifth day, it raked in an estimated ₹13.5 crore, taking its total to ₹153.25 crore.

'Singham Again' faced stiff competition from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

The film's performance has been keenly observed since its release, especially considering the box office clash with Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Despite a drop in footfall post the first Monday, Singham Again managed to cross the ₹150 crore mark successfully. On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also remained strong on Tuesday, reportedly raking in a nearly same ₹13 crore haul. It has collected ₹137 crore till now.

'Singham Again' boasts an ensemble cast; marks franchise's 3rd installment

Singham Again boasts an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Salman Khan also makes a cameo in this cop drama. The film is the third installment in the hit Singham franchise of Shetty's Cop Universe.