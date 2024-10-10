Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajay Devgn and Kajol's luxurious Portuguese-style villa in Goa, adorned with handpicked art and boasting modern amenities, is now available for rent.

Managed by the Taj Group, Villa Eterna offers five bedrooms, a private pool, a restored century-old well, and personalized meals prepared by renowned chefs.

Ajay-Kajol's Goa villa is now available for rent

Planning Goa getaway? Stay at Ajay-Kajol's villa for ₹50K/night!

By Tanvi Gupta

What's the story Bollywood power couple, Ajay Devgn and Kajol are known for their lavish lifestyle and it shows in their plush property in Goa, Villa Eterna. The villa features five bedrooms, a private pool connected to a gazebo, and a main bedroom that opens up to a serene garden with a water wall fountain. Tucked away in North Goa's greenery, the villa reflects the couple's personal touch. Why are we sharing this? Because now you can rent it!

Villa details

Villa Eterna: A blend of luxury and personal touch

The villa's grand living room is the first space that greets visitors as they enter. The interiors are decorated with paintings, sculptures, and crockery handpicked by Devgn and Kajol themselves. Built in a Portuguese style, the villa is equipped with all modern amenities. The ground floor has a dining room, living room, private pool, and two bedrooms while another floor has three more bedrooms and water wall fountains.

Unique features

Century-old well and personalized meals add to the charm

As per Curly Tales, adding to the property's charm is a century-old well that has been painstakingly restored. The master bedroom, where Devgn and Kajol often stay, has a wooden bed, a luxury three-seater sofa, and side tables. The villa also has five bathrooms and parking space for at least four cars. To suit the couple's culinary preferences, renowned chefs prepare tailored meals.

Rental opportunity

Villa Eterna is available for rent!

In a surprising twist, fans can now live in the luxury of Villa Eterna. The villa, which is managed by the Taj Group and located at Novo Portugal, Moide in Goa, is available for rent starting from ₹50K per night. Curly Tales revealed this on their YouTube channel during a house tour. So if you're planning a trip to Goa and want to live like Bollywood royalty, here's your chance!