What's the story Veteran Bollywood actor Neena Kulkarni, famous for films like Hungama and Paheli has become the latest celebrity to fall victim to a death hoax. The actor, who is reportedly in her late 60s, was reportedly declared dead by several YouTube channels over the last few days, sending social media into a tizzy. However, Kulkarni has now debunked the rumors, assuring that she is alive and well.

Social media clarification

Kulkarni addressed the rumors on Instagram

Kulkarni took to Instagram Stories to debunk the false reports about her death. She wrote, "There's a FAKE NEWS circulating on YouTube about my death. I am very much alive and kicking and by God's grace, busy working." "Please don't heed or encourage such rumors. Long live me."

Career highlights

Kulkarni's extensive career in television and film

Kulkarni has had a prolific career in both television and film. She is known for her roles in TV shows like Kammal, Ek Packet Umeed, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Devyani, among others. Last year, she was a part of Paresh Rawal's Shastry Viruddh Shastry and was recently seen in the Anupam Kher-led movie The Signature on ZEE5.