Summarize Simplifying... In short Johnny Depp is making a Hollywood comeback with the action-thriller 'Day Drinker', co-starring Penelope Cruz.

The film, which revolves around a cruise ship bartender and a mysterious day drinker, marks Depp's return after his legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Despite his past troubles, Depp has remained active, bagging a leading role in 'Jeanne du Barry' and directing 'Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness'.

'Day Drinker' will be produced under Lionsgate banner

Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz to reunite for action-thriller 'Day Drinker'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:17 am Oct 29, 202411:17 am

What's the story Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz will be seen together in the upcoming action thriller Day Drinker, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The film, directed by The Amazing Spider-Man fame Marc Webb, will be produced under the Lionsgate banner. The project will mark a reunion for Depp and Cruz who have previously worked together in films like Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Murder on the Orient Express.

Film synopsis

'Day Drinker' plot and production details unveiled

Reportedly, Day Drinker centers on a cruise ship bartender who meets a mysterious day drinker. Their encounter takes them into the criminal underworld, tying them together in unexpected ways. Adam Fogelson, Chair of Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group, said he was excited about the film as it combines "a highly commercial concept with wildly outrageous twists and turns all set in an incredible world."

Career revival

Depp's comeback to Hollywood with 'Day Drinker'

Day Drinker marks Depp's return to Hollywood after his highly publicized legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. Following a 2020 UK libel case loss over Heard's abuse allegations, he was forced to exit the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Depp, however, won a later defamation trial in the US in 2022. His major studio release before the legal troubles was 2018's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Actor's perspective

Depp's recent ventures and views on Hollywood

Despite his legal troubles, Depp bagged his first leading role in years in 2023's Jeanne du Barry and directed Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness. At last year's Cannes Film Festival, he had mixed feelings about his absence from Hollywood films. "Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? You'd have to not have a pulse to feel like, 'No. None of this is happening. It's a weird joke,'" he had said at a press conference.