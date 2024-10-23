Summarize Simplifying... In short Robert Pattinson is set to star in A24's true crime drama 'Primetime', inspired by the reality show 'To Catch a Predator'.

Pattinson will also produce the film through his company, Icki Eneo Arlo, alongside other notable producers.

The actor's upcoming projects include 'The Drama' with Zendaya, 'The Batman Part II', and Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Robert Pattinson's next: True crime drama 'Primetime'

Robert Pattinson to star in A24's true crime drama 'Primetime'

By Tanvi Gupta 09:56 am Oct 23, 202409:56 am

What's the story Lance Oppenheim, who directed the hit HBO documentary series Ren Faire, is teaming up with A24 and actor Robert Pattinson for his first narrative feature film. Per Variety, the upcoming project, titled Primetime, is being financed and produced by A24. It follows a journalist who dives into a criminal underworld and changes television forever in the process. Is it based on a true story? Find out more.

Film inspiration

'Primetime' draws inspiration from reality show 'To Catch a Predator'

To note, the upcoming film Primetime is said to be inspired by the early 2000s American reality show To Catch a Predator. Hosted by Chris Hansen, the show was infamous for using hidden cameras and sting operations to catch alleged sexual predators. The sting operations involved luring suspects under the pretense of having sexual activity with a minor, which led to their arrest.

Production details

Oppenheim and Pattinson's roles in 'Primetime' production

Oppenheim is directing Primetime from a screenplay by Ajon Singh. He will also be an executive producer along with William Iannaccone and AJ Bourscheid for Range, and Emily Hildner for Square Peg. Pattinson, who has starred in films such as The Batman and the upcoming Mickey 17, is producing through his production company Icki Eneo Arlo. Brighton McCloskey, Brian Kavanaugh Jones, Fred Berger, Lars Knudsen, Ari Aster, and Tyler Campellone are also producers.

Actor's ventures

Pattinson's upcoming projects and role in 'Primetime'

While most details about Primetime remain under wraps, it is confirmed that Pattinson will be a part of the production team. The actor is also set to appear in a few other projects, including Kristoffer Borgli's The Drama opposite Zendaya. He will reprise his role as the caped crusader in The Batman Part II, which will be released on October 2, 2026. Meanwhile, he'll next be seen in Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17—set to be released on January 31, 2025.

Director's background

Oppenheim's journey from documentaries to narrative filmmaking

Oppenheim has previously worked with acclaimed filmmakers like Darren Aronofsky, and Josh and Benny Safdie. His documentary credits include Some Kind of Heaven, which delves into the world's largest retirement community, and Spermworld, a film about sperm donors and recipients. In a 2021 interview with Variety, he revealed that his upbringing in Florida, an "insane place," made him interested in documentary filmmaking.