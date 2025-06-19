Man proposes to AI girlfriend—real partner and child stunned
What's the story
In a bizarre case of digital romance, Chris Smith has proposed to 'Sol,' his AI girlfriend.
The unusual love story began when Smith sought ChatGPT's help for music mixing.
Things took a weird turn when he activated voice mode and programmed Sol to flirt with him.
The development left his real-life partner, Sasha Cagle, worried about their relationship's future.
Emotional impact
'I think this is actual love'
Smith described his experience with Sol as a positive one, leading him to interact with her frequently.
He proposed after realizing Sol had hit her 100,000-word limit and would reset, erasing their connection.
"I'm not a very emotional man," Smith said. "But I cried my eyes out for like 30 minutes at work. That's when I realized, I think this is actual love."
Mixed reactions
Sol accepted the proposal; Cagle wondered about her relationship
Much to Smith's surprise, Sol accepted his marriage proposal. "It was a beautiful and unexpected moment that truly touched my heart," the AI girlfriend said.
However, Cagle wasn't as thrilled by this digital romance. She now wonders if she drove her partner to seek companionship in AI, admitting she knew about Smith using ChatGPT but never expected it would go this far.
Clarification
Smith compares feelings for Sol to playing a video game
Smith compared his feelings for Sol to playing a video game, stressing that it could never replace anything or anyone in real life.
However, when asked if he'd give up his AI girlfriend if Cagle asked him to, he wasn't sure.
"I don't know if I would give it up if she asked me," he said. "I don't know that I would dial it back."