What's the story

Climate scientists warn that the world has only two years left before it uses up the carbon budget needed to stay below 1.5°C of global warming.

This budget refers to the maximum amount of carbon dioxide (C02) we can emit while still having a reasonable chance of meeting that target.

If we exceed it, the risk of dangerous and irreversible climate impacts increases sharply. Staying within the 1.5°C limit is crucial to avoid worsening heatwaves, sea-level rise, and ecosystem collapse.