West Indies vs Pakistan, ODIs 2025: Here's the statistical preview
What's the story
West Indies and Pakistan gear up for a three-match ODI series to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad on August 8, 10, and 12. On Wednesday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced a 15-member squad. Both teams come into this series on the back of three T20Is which Pakistan won 2-1. Here we present the statistical preview of the ODIs.
Information
A look at the H2H record
As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have met 137 times in ODI cricket. The Windies have claimed 71 wins to Pakistan's 63. A total of three matches have been tied. On Windies soil, the hosts have a 16-15 record from 33 matches (Tied: 2).
Series
Windies aim for a 4th successive ODI series win (home)
West Indies aim for a 4th successive series win on home soil. They beat England 2-1 in 2023. They once again downed England 2-1 in 2024. This was followed by a 3-0 drubbing of Bangladesh in 2024. Meanwhile, Pakistan have won three of their last four ODI series (bilaterals). Their last series in March-April 2025 against New Zealand saw them lose 3-0.
Batting
Hope and Babar are the key attractions in batting
WI skipper Shai Hope carries an average of 49.32 in ODIs. He owns 5,672 runs from 139 matches (100s: 17, 50s: 28). For Pakistan, star batter and former skipper Babar Azam averages a stellar 79.66 versus WI in ODIs. He has 717 runs from 10 matches. Overall in 131 ODIs, Babar has amassed 6,235 runs at 52.17 (100s: 19, 50s: 37).
Bowling
A look at the key bowlers
In 28 ODIs, WI spinner Gudakesh Motie has bagged 34 wickets at 30.88. He has two four-fers under his belt. 23-year-old pacer Matthew Forde has collected 17 wickets from 13 ODIs at 32.41. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi averages 24.37 in ODIs. He owns 127 wickets from 64 matches. In 66 ODIs, pacer Hasan Ali has bagged 100 scalps at 30.84.