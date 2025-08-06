West Indies vs Pakistan, ODIs 2025: Here's the statistical preview

West Indies and Pakistan gear up for a three-match ODI series to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad on August 8, 10, and 12. On Wednesday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced a 15-member squad . Both teams come into this series on the back of three T20Is which Pakistan won 2-1. Here we present the statistical preview of the ODIs.

Information A look at the H2H record As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have met 137 times in ODI cricket. The Windies have claimed 71 wins to Pakistan's 63. A total of three matches have been tied. On Windies soil, the hosts have a 16-15 record from 33 matches (Tied: 2).

Series Windies aim for a 4th successive ODI series win (home) West Indies aim for a 4th successive series win on home soil. They beat England 2-1 in 2023. They once again downed England 2-1 in 2024. This was followed by a 3-0 drubbing of Bangladesh in 2024. Meanwhile, Pakistan have won three of their last four ODI series (bilaterals). Their last series in March-April 2025 against New Zealand saw them lose 3-0.

Batting Hope and Babar are the key attractions in batting WI skipper Shai Hope carries an average of 49.32 in ODIs. He owns 5,672 runs from 139 matches (100s: 17, 50s: 28). For Pakistan, star batter and former skipper Babar Azam averages a stellar 79.66 versus WI in ODIs. He has 717 runs from 10 matches. Overall in 131 ODIs, Babar has amassed 6,235 runs at 52.17 (100s: 19, 50s: 37).