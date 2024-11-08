Summarize Simplifying... In short Chris Gayle tops the list of West Indies batters with the most ODI centuries, boasting 25 tons and 10,480 runs.

Brian Lara follows with 19 hundreds and 10,405 runs, making them the only West Indies players with over 10,000 runs in this format.

Sharing the third spot are Hope and Haynes, each with 17 hundreds, but Hope's average of 49.42 outshines Haynes' 41.37.

Shai Hope recently brought up his 17th ODI century (Image source: X/@ICC)

Decoding WI batters with the most ODI centuries

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:55 am Nov 08, 202410:55 am

What's the story West Indies captain Shai Hope recently brought up his 17th ODI century. He achieved the milestone during the second ODI against England in Antigua though his efforts went in vain as WI lost the encounter. With this hundred, he equaled legendary player Desmond Haynes in terms of ODI tons. Here we look at WI batters with the most tons in ODI cricket.

#1

Chris Gayle - 25 hundreds

The swashbuckling Chris Gayle tops this list for smoking 25 tons in his ODI career. The ex-opener finished with 10,480 runs across 301 ODIs at a decent average of 37.83. One of his tons was also converted into a double-hundred. Meanwhile, his tally also includes 54 fifties. Gayle's tally of 331 ODI sixes is the third-most for any player.

#2

Brian Lara - 19 hundreds

In Brian Lara, we have another legendary left-handed batter on this list. The former WI skipper smoked 19 hundreds in his remarkable career as he finished with 10,405 runs across 299 matches at 40.48. Lara's tally of 63 fifties is the most for a WI batter in ODIs. Notably, Lara and Gayle are the only WI batters with over 10,000 runs in this format.

#3

Hope and Haynes - 17 hundreds

Hope and Haynes now own the joint-third-most ODI tons for WI, 17 each. Having played 130 games, Hope has raced to 5,337 runs at an exceptional average of 49.42. The tally also includes 25 fifties. Meanwhile, Haynes finished his celebrated career with 8,648 runs across 238 games at 41.37. The former opener has 57 fifties under his belt.