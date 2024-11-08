Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite India's strategic choice of spin-friendly pitches in their home Test series against New Zealand, they lost 0-3.

ICC match referee Jeff Crowe made the assessment (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India vs Bangladesh: ICC gives 'unsatisfactory' rating to Kanpur outfield

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:58 am Nov 08, 202409:58 am

What's the story The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its pitch ratings for the recently concluded global games, including India's home Test season. The Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, which hosted the second Test between India and Bangladesh in October, received an 'unsatisfactory' rating for its outfield. ICC match referee Jeff Crowe made the assessment due to poor drainage facilities at the venue that washed out two full days of play.

Pitch evaluation

New Zealand series pitches receive 'satisfactory' rating

All the pitches used for the Test series against New Zealand were rated 'satisfactory' by former Australian cricketer and match referee David Boon. India lost the series 0-3, which was played on three different grounds in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai. The pitch for the opening match in Bengaluru was especially tough for fast bowlers, as surface moisture remained after consistent rainfall before the Test.

Strategy backfire

India's spin-friendly pitches fail to secure series comeback

In a bid to take back control of the series, India chose spin-friendly pitches in the second and third Tests against New Zealand. However, the strategy backfired as Indian batters failed to tackle New Zealand's spinners Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel on the rank-turner pitches in Pune and Mumbai. Despite the challenges, all three pitches used for the New Zealand series got a 'satisfactory' rating from ICC.

T20I ratings

High-scoring tracks for Bangladesh T20Is rated 'very good'

The ICC also assessed the pitches used for the Bangladesh T20Is in Gwalior, Delhi, and Hyderabad. These high-scoring tracks were rated 'very good' as they conformed to the standards of the shortest format. The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), which manages Green Park Stadium under an agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government, looks after its maintenance and management.