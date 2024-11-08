Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming T20I series between India and South Africa is not seen as a World Cup rematch, according to South African player Aiden Markram.

Markram insists his team isn't looking for revenge (Image source: X/@ICC)

Aiden Markram dismisses notion of T20I series as WC rematch

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:55 am Nov 08, 2024

What's the story South Africa's T20I captain Aiden Markram has dismissed the notion that the upcoming series against India is a rematch of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup final. The two teams will meet for the first time since their final clash in Barbados, where India triumphed by seven runs. However, Markram insists his team isn't looking for revenge but rather focusing on doing well against India at home.

Strategy emphasis

Markram highlights focus on performance, not past

In a pre-match press conference, Markram stressed South Africa's focus is on executing their game plan and not avenging the World Cup defeat. He noted India's recent form and success in home series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. "It's always an exciting series when you play against India and especially when you play them at home," he said, adding they haven't spoken about it being a rematch or things like that.

Squad adjustments

Team changes and absences in upcoming series

The upcoming series will witness major changes in both teams from the ones that battled for the T20 World Cup title. South Africa will miss the services of key players such as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, and wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock. Meanwhile, India's squad also misses some big names but has four players from their World Cup-winning team: captain Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and a few rising stars.

Crucial clash

Series presents opportunities for both teams

For India, the series is a chance to test new talent and recalibrate strategies. Despite a recent Test series loss to New Zealand, the Suryakumar Yadav-led team enters with confidence from victories against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, South Africa hopes to bounce back after a T20 series loss to West Indies and a drawn series against Ireland. Markram reiterated his team's determination to focus on their game rather than dwell on past results.

Auction perspective

IPL mega auction not a motivator for Proteas

Markram also spoke about the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, which is set to take place on November 24 and 25. He said that while the auction could help players who perform well in the series against India, it isn't a motivating factor for his team. As many as 91 South African players, including Markram himself, have registered for the IPL 2025 mega auction.