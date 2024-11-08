Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricketer Alzarri Joseph has been suspended for two matches following an on-field argument with Hope over field settings, which disrupted the game.

Despite his return, Joseph's conduct was deemed unprofessional by Cricket West Indies (CWI), with both CWI's Director of Cricket and West Indies head coach expressing their concerns.

Joseph has since apologized, acknowledging his passion may have overstepped the mark. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Joseph will miss two matches (Image source: X/@ICC)

Alzarri Joseph handed two-match ban over on-field spat with Hope

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:38 am Nov 08, 202409:38 am

What's the story Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been slapped with a two-match suspension by Cricket West Indies (CWI) after his on-field spat with team captain Shai Hope. The incident took place during the third One Day International (ODI) against England at Kensington Oval in Barbados. Despite the rift, West Indies won the match by eight wickets, winning the three-match series.

On-field incident

Joseph's protest and temporary exit

Joseph's disagreement with Hope arose from his discontent with the field set by the latter. This resulted in a lengthy argument between the two before the fourth over, delaying the play. After the argument, Joseph briefly left the pitch after taking Jordan Cox's wicket in the fourth over, leaving West Indies with 10 players for a while.

Disciplinary action

Joseph's return and CWI's response

Joseph returned to the field in the sixth over but didn't bowl until the 12th. He left again after two consecutive misfields off his own deliveries, which allowed England to score extra runs through overthrows. Despite the disruptions, he completed his quota with figures of 2 for 45 in his 10 overs. Responding to this incident, CWI said Joseph's conduct fell short of their "standards of professionalism."

Official remarks

CWI and Joseph issue statements

Miles Bascombe, CWI's Director of Cricket, said "Alzarri's behavior did not align with the core values that Cricket West Indies upholds." He added such conduct cannot be overlooked. Reacting to his suspension, Joseph apologized admitting his passion got the best of him and regretted any disappointment caused.

Coach's perspective

Coach Sammy expresses concerns over Joseph's conduct

Meanwhile, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy also expressed his concerns about Joseph's actions. Speaking to TalkSPORT, Sammy called the behavior unacceptable on his cricket field and said that they need to talk about it. He added that while they will remain friends off the field, such conduct doesn't fit the culture he is trying to build in the team.