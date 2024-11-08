Alzarri Joseph handed two-match ban over on-field spat with Hope
Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been slapped with a two-match suspension by Cricket West Indies (CWI) after his on-field spat with team captain Shai Hope. The incident took place during the third One Day International (ODI) against England at Kensington Oval in Barbados. Despite the rift, West Indies won the match by eight wickets, winning the three-match series.
Joseph's protest and temporary exit
Joseph's disagreement with Hope arose from his discontent with the field set by the latter. This resulted in a lengthy argument between the two before the fourth over, delaying the play. After the argument, Joseph briefly left the pitch after taking Jordan Cox's wicket in the fourth over, leaving West Indies with 10 players for a while.
Joseph's return and CWI's response
Joseph returned to the field in the sixth over but didn't bowl until the 12th. He left again after two consecutive misfields off his own deliveries, which allowed England to score extra runs through overthrows. Despite the disruptions, he completed his quota with figures of 2 for 45 in his 10 overs. Responding to this incident, CWI said Joseph's conduct fell short of their "standards of professionalism."
CWI and Joseph issue statements
Miles Bascombe, CWI's Director of Cricket, said "Alzarri's behavior did not align with the core values that Cricket West Indies upholds." He added such conduct cannot be overlooked. Reacting to his suspension, Joseph apologized admitting his passion got the best of him and regretted any disappointment caused.
Coach Sammy expresses concerns over Joseph's conduct
Meanwhile, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy also expressed his concerns about Joseph's actions. Speaking to TalkSPORT, Sammy called the behavior unacceptable on his cricket field and said that they need to talk about it. He added that while they will remain friends off the field, such conduct doesn't fit the culture he is trying to build in the team.