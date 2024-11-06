Summarize Simplifying... In short Sri Lanka's cricket team for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand will see the return of Kusal Perera and Mohamed Shiraz.

The squad remains largely unchanged from their recent victory over the West Indies, with Dinesh Chandimal making a comeback after a two-year hiatus from white-ball international cricket.

The team's core batting lineup, including Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, and captain Charith Asalanka, is expected to lead the charge.

Kusal Perera last played an ODI in 2023

Perera, Shiraz return to SL's squad for NZ ODI series

What's the story Sri Lanka announced their squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand on November 6. The team sees the return of senior batter Kusal Perera and seamer Mohamed Shiraz. Perera returns after nearly a year-long absence from the ODI format, while Shiraz has been rewarded for his brilliant domestic performance. The former has taken 84 wickets at 18.75 in white-ball cricket. Notably, the Lankans will host NZ in three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting November 9.

Sri Lanka retain T20I squad for New Zealand series

In the T20I format, Sri Lanka have retained the squad from the recent series win against the West Indies. The team features newcomer Chamindu Wickramasinghe and senior batter Dinesh Chandimal. Notably, Chandimal hasn't featured in white-ball international cricket for over two years. However, he has had a decent run in the domestic circuit.

Core batting group remains unchanged for Sri Lanka

The nucleus of Sri Lanka's batting unit stays the same with Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, and captain Charith Asalanka expected to be in the top five. In T20Is, Sri Lanka have a middle-order hitter in the form of Bhanuka Rajapaksa. For the 50-over games, they have batter Janith Liyanage, who is also handy with his seam-bowling.

SL's T20I squad for NZ series

T20I squad: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, and Asitha Fernando.

SL's ODI squad for NZ series

ODI squad: Charith Asalanka (captain), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, and Mohamed Shiraz.