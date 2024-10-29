Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's Ajaz Patel made history by taking 10 wickets in the 2021 Wankhede Test against India, marking the third-best bowling figures in Tests.

In 1988, Sir Richard Hadlee, the only Kiwi pacer with a Test fifer at Wankhede, led NZ to victory with a six-wicket haul, while off-spinner John Bracewell also played a key role in the win.

These New Zealand bowlers own Test fifers at Wankhede Stadium

What's the story New Zealand will fight for a 3-0 clean sweep after sealing the ongoing series against hosts India. Having won the first two games, NZ became the first visiting side to clinch a Test series in India since 2012. Meanwhile, the third Test will be underway on November 1 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Here we present the NZ bowlers with Test fifers at this venue.

Ajaz Patel - 10/119 in 2021

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel entered the record books after taking 10 wickets against India in the 2021 Wankhede Test. The left-arm spinner, who did not get any support from the other end, claimed 10/119 in India's first innings. He recorded the third-best bowling figures in Tests (innings). Patel's efforts, however, went in vain the Kiwis lost the duel by 372 runs.

6/49 - Richard Hadlee in 1988

Sir Richard Hadlee is the only New Zealand pacer with a Test fifer at this iconic venue. Hadlee starred with a magnificent six-wicket haul (6/49) as the Kiwis claimed a 136-run over India at the Wankhede Stadium in 1988. He also took four wickets in the second innings, stopping India from chasing down 282. The hosts perished for 145 in this process.

John Bracewell - 6/51 in 1988

Off-spinner John Bracewell also played an instrumental role in NZ's Wankhede triumph in 1988. He made the ball talk in the fourth innings and claimed figures worth 6/51. Prominent names like Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Kapil Dev were among his victims. Notably, Bracewell also scored a fifty in that contest.