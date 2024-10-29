Summarize Simplifying... In short Matthew Wade, a key player in Australia's 2021 T20 World Cup victory, has retired from international cricket.

Known for his versatility, Wade notched up impressive stats across all formats, including over 1,200 T20I runs and 1,867 ODI runs.

He also holds unique records such as the fifth-most dismissals as a keeper in T20Is and being one of the few Australians to score multiple centuries in an Ashes series in England. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Wade played over 200 matches in international cricket (Image source: X/@ICC)

Matthew Wade retires from international cricket: Decoding his stats, records

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:27 am Oct 29, 202411:27 am

What's the story Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has announced his retirement from international cricket. Immediately after his retirement, he will take up a coaching role for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan. Wade's decision comes after a successful over-a-decade-long career with the Australian national team. Here we decode his stats and records in Australian colors.

Career highlights

Wade played over 200 matches in international cricket

Wade represented Australia in 36 Tests, 97 ODIs, and 92 T20Is from 2011 to 2024. He was instrumental in their T20 World Cup win in the UAE in 2021. Meanwhile, the 2024 T20 WC turned out to be his last Australia assignment. His Test career ended on India's last tour in 2020-21, following a successful return to the side as a specialist batter. Wade last played ODI cricket in July 2021.

Stats

A look at Wade's international numbers

Wade finished his T20I career with 1,202 runs, averaging 26.13 with his highest strike rate being 134.15. The tally includes three fifties. He is the only Aussie to have scored over 400 T20I runs as a designated wicket-keeper (1,159). He smoked four tons and five fifties in Test matches, accumulating 1,613 runs at 29.87. Wade managed 1,867 ODI runs at 26.29 (100: 1, 50s: 11).

Records

Here are Wade's unique records

As per ESPNcricinfo, his tally of 64 dismissals as a keeper is the fifth-most for any player in T20Is. He is among the three Australian players to have captained, kept wickets, and opened the innings in the same T20I match. The others being Adam Gilchrist and Brad Haddin. Wade and Tanveer Sangha's 36*-run partnership in the 2023 Thiruvananthapuram match against India is the highest 10th-wicket stand for Australia in T20Is.

Information

Do you know?

Wade is among just the nine Australians to have scored multiple centuries in an Ashes series in England while batting at five or lower. The southpaw breached the 100-run mark twice in the 2019 Ashes in England.