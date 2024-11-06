Summarize Simplifying... In short In a 2007 game against the Lakers, Chris Paul of the Hornets set a team record with 21 assists, helping secure a 118-104 victory.

This was part of an impressive season where Paul led the league in assists and steals, earning his first All-Star selection and finishing second in MVP voting.

#ThisDayThatYear: Chris Paul dishes out 21 assists vs Lakers (2007)

What's the story On November 6, 2007, Chris Paul, one of the NBA's premier point guards, is known for his exceptional playmaking ability. In a game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Paul recorded 21 assists, leading his team to a victory. This victory took the Hornets to a 4-0 record in the 2007-08 season. In this article, we detail Paul's 2007-08 season, the game, and his career.

Game recap

Hornets continue unbeaten streak with 118-104 win vs Lakers

In the Hornets' 118-104 win over the Lakers, Peja Stojakovic set a franchise record with 10 three-pointers, scoring 36 points. Paul recorded 21 assists, another team milestone while adding 19 points. David West contributed 22 points as New Orleans improved to a 4-0 record. Kobe Bryant led LA with 28 points, but the Hornets' sharpshooting and Paul's playmaking proved too much for the Lakers.

2007-08 season

Hornets' 2007-08 season recap

The 2007-08 Hornets finished with a 56-26 record, winning their first Southwest Division title and securing the 2nd seed in the Western Conference. Paul's postseason debut saw him make NBA history with 30+ points and 10+ assists in his first two playoff games. Their season ended with a Game 7 loss to the Spurs in the Conference Semifinals.

CP3's 2007-08 season

Highlights of the point guard's 2007-08 season

In the 2007-08 season, Paul earned his first All-Star selection. He ranked first in assists (11.6) and steals (2.7) while averaging 21.1 points per game. Paul finished second in MVP voting and made the All-NBA and All-Defensive teams. He led the Hornets past the Dallas Mavericks during the playoffs, recording a franchise-record 17 assists in Game 2 before being eliminated by the Spurs.

Career stats

Paul's stellar career stats

During his career, Paul averaged impressive stats across multiple teams, including the Hornets, LA Clippers, and Spurs. He averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game over 1,279 regular season games, showcasing strong shooting percentages, 47.1% from the field and 87.0% from the free-throw line. His playoff performances have also been notable, particularly (2008), with 24.1 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.