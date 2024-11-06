Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket legend Gavaskar has called out Gambhir's coaching team, questioning the roles of Nayar and Doeschate and suggesting Gambhir should use his experience to better prepare Indian batters for Australian conditions.

Gavaskar warned that Gambhir's grace period as head coach is over and he must now deliver results.

Gavaskar questions coaching staff after NZ defeat (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Gavaskar questions Gambhir's coaching staff following Test series loss

By Rajdeep Saha 03:07 pm Nov 06, 202403:07 pm

What's the story Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has raised concerns over the current coaching setup of Team India, after their recent 0-3 home Test series defeat against New Zealand. He specifically questioned the roles of Abhishek Nayar and Ryan Ten Doeschate in the team. This comes as the debate over India's future under newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir continues, with his credentials being questioned over the team's performance.

Role clarification

Gavaskar's confusion over Nayar and Doeschate's roles

Gavaskar was confused about the exact roles of Nayar and Doeschate in the coaching team during a chat on Sports Tak. When told that both have dual roles as assistant coaches and batting coaches, he found it funny. Gavaskar then suggested that Gambhir, with his superior run-scoring record, should take a more active role in preparing Indian batters for the challenges they will face in Australia.

Call for action

Gavaskar urges Gambhir to guide players

"For batting...what is the role of Abhishek Nayar in the team? Is he a batting coach or an assistant coach?" questioned Gavaskar. He further stated, "Gambhir has scored a lot more runs than the two, so if he can step in and guide the players on how to bat in Australian conditions and the type of approach they should take, then we can probably perform better."

Warning issued

Gavaskar warns Gambhir: 'Honeymoon period has ended'

Gavaskar also gave a stern warning to Gambhir, saying his initial grace period as head coach is now over. He stressed the need for Gambhir to deliver the results for which he was appointed. "The honeymoon period for Gautam Gambhir has ended. We tend to forgive the mistakes made during this period, but we now want him to step in and guide the players properly in the tour of Australia," Gavaskar said.

Uncertain future

Gambhir's future as head coach hangs in balance

Gambhir's future as head coach remains uncertain, with his position likely to be decided by India's performance in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His tenure has been marred by a string of dubious tactical decisions that have been criticized by experts and former cricketers alike. These include sending Mohammed Siraj as a night-watchman during the third Test against New Zealand and Sarfaraz Khan at No. 8 in the first innings, etc.