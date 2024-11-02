Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Indian cricket captain, Mohammed Kaif, criticized Virat Kohli's recent performance in the Mumbai Test on Twitter, highlighting his dismissal due to a run-out error.

Kohli was run out on Day 1 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Mohammed Kaif criticizes Virat Kohli's run-out in Mumbai Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:16 am Nov 02, 202409:16 am

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif has expressed his disappointment over Virat Kohli's dismissal in the ongoing Mumbai Test at Wankhede Stadium. On Day 1 of the match, Kohli was run out after a misjudgment, leaving India in a precarious position. The incident happened when New Zealand's Matt Henry successfully targeted the stumps with a direct hit. This resulted in an early end for Kohli's innings as he departed for a six-ball 4.

Improvement needed

Kaif urges Kohli to minimize errors

Kaif took to Twitter to express his concerns over Kohli's performance. He pointed out that the former Indian skipper has been dismissed by a full toss and now due to an error of judgment leading to a run out. Kaif stressed that such mistakes need to be rectified if India wants to seal a place in the World Test Championship final.

Match situation

Kohli's dismissal leaves India in a tough spot

Kohli's dismissal was a huge blow for the Indian team, which is already struggling in the ongoing World Test Championship final. Having lost the Test series against New Zealand, India need to win four of their remaining six Tests (including the current Mumbai Test) to ensure their berth in the final. Although they lead the table narrowly, teams like Australia and South Africa are also strong contenders for the finals.

Series stats

Kohli's performance in the series

Kohli's performance in the ongoing series has been underwhelming, with just 92 runs from five innings at an average of 18.40. His dismissal on Day 1 of the Mumbai Test came after a boundary through mid-wicket off Rachin Ravindra's full toss. However, his attempt to take a risky single off Ravindra in the third ball of the 19th over led to his run out.

Summary

How has the game proceeded?

India made a remarkable comeback to bowl out New Zealand for 235 runs. Ravindra Jadeja claimed his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket while Washington Sundar also chipped in with four wickets. However, at the end of the opening day, India were trailing by 149 runs with a score of 86/4. As mentioned, the Kiwis are 2-0 up in the series.