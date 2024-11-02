Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2021 World Series, the Atlanta Braves clinched their fourth title, ending a 26-year championship drought.

The Braves, led by MVP Jorge Soler, defeated the Houston Astros in six games, with a decisive 7-0 victory in Game 6.

The Astros, despite a strong season, fell short in their bid for the championship.

#OTDTY: The Braves won their fourth World Series title after a 26-year title draught (Image credit: X/@CBSSports)

#ThisDayThatYear: Atlanta clinch their fourth World Series title in 2021

By Pavan Thimmaiah 09:15 am Nov 02, 202409:15 am

What's the story On November 2, 2021, the Atlanta Braves secured their fourth World Series title in franchise history by defeating the Houston Astros. The Braves delivered a decisive 7-0 shutout in Game 6 to clinch the series 4-2, marking a historic victory that ended their 26-year championship drought. In this article, we decode the game, the 2021 World Series, and the team's season.

Game 6 recap

Braves shutout Astros for fourth World Series title

In Game 6 of the 2021 World Series, Max Fried delivered a masterful performance, pitching six scoreless innings to lead the Braves to a 7-0 victory over the Astros. Key home runs from Jorge Soler, Dansby Swanson, and Freddie Freeman built a decisive lead. Atlanta's defense held Houston scoreless, securing their fourth World Series title and ending a 26-year championship drought.

2021 World Series

Recap of the 2021 World Series

The 2021 World Series saw the Braves defeat the Astros in a best-of-seven series, winning four games to two for their fourth title and first since 1995. Atlanta beat Milwaukee and Los Angeles en route, while Houston bested Chicago and Boston. The Braves clinched the championship in Game 6, with Soler named MVP for his impactful home runs that led to key victories.

2021 season

Braves' 2021 season and World Series win

The 2021 Braves finished the MLB regular season with an 88-73 record, then went 11-5 in the postseason. Managed by Brian Snitker, they won their fourth straight NL East title and defeated the Brewers and Dodgers to reach their first World Series since 1999. They beat the Astros in six games for their fourth championship, with Soler earning World Series MVP honors.

2021 season

Astros' 2021 season recap

The 2021 Astros finished the season with a 95-67 record, winning the AL West for the fourth time in five years and securing their sixth playoff berth in seven years. They advanced to the World Series after defeating the White Sox in the ALDS and the Red Sox in the ALCS but lost to the Braves in six games.