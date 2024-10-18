Summarize Simplifying... In short This postseason, MLB outfielders are making waves with their impressive performances.

These players are not only hitting home runs but also contributing significantly to their teams' success.

Michael Harris II leads the outfielders in batting averages this postseason (Image credit: X/@TalkinBaseball_)

MLB: Presenting the best outfielders this postseason

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:23 pm Oct 18, 202406:23 pm

What's the story The month of October is all about knockout baseball, and three series of the knockout series (ALDS, NLDS, and the Wild Card) are behind us. The New York Yankees are leading 2-1 vs the Cleveland Guardians (ALCS), while the Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from the World Series against the New York Mets. We present to you the best outfielders this postseason.

#1

Michael Harris II - Atlanta Braves (.625 average two games)

Harris has impressed in this postseason with a .625 batting average and a 1.125 slugging percentage. In eight at-bats, he smoked five hits, two runs, a homer, and two RBIs. During the regular season, he posted a .264 average, hit 16 homers, drove in 48 RBIs, stole 10 bases, and had 116 hits (110 games). His career totals include 53 homers and 169 RBIs.

#2

Jackson Chourio - Milwaukee Brewers (.455 average three games)

Brewers' rookie left fielder Chourio has managed a .455 batting average across three games and 11 at-bats. Chourio has smoked two HRs, and five hits including three runs. He has a slugging percentage of one while batting in three RBIs and stealing one base. In his rookie season, Churio recorded 79 RBIs, and 21 HRs earning him a .275 batting average across 148 games.

#3

Cedric Mullins - Baltimore Orioles (.429 average two games)

The Orioles center fielder delivered a strong performance with a .429 batting average, three hits, and a homer. He posted a .429 OBP, adding one RBI and run (seven at-bats). During the regular season, he hit .234 with 18 homers and 54 RBIs. Over his career, Mullins has tallied 614 hits, 86 homers, 278 RBIs, and 125 steals (693 games), with a .252 average.

#4

Fernando Tatis Jr - San Diego (.423 average seven games)

Tatis played seven games this postseason. He managed eight runs, 11 hits and a .423 average. He also owns four HRs and seven RBIs. In the 2024 regular season, Tatis had a stellar .276 average, scored 49 RBIs, and hit 21 homers across 102 games. Over 516 games, Tatis has a .280 batting average, 127 homers, 322 RBIs, and 92 stolen bases.