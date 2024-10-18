Summarize Simplifying... In short Denver Broncos' Javonte Williams, a second-round pick in 2021, has made a significant impact in his NFL career, amassing over 2,000 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

In the current season, the Broncos are aiming to end an eight-year playoff drought, currently holding a 4-3 record.

RB Williams drives Broncos to a crucial victory over Saints for a 4-3 record in the season (Image credit: X/@nflrums)

NFL: Decoding the career stats of Denver Broncos' Javonte Williams

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:19 pm Oct 18, 202406:19 pm

What's the story Javonte Williams, a talented running back for the Denver Broncos, delivered a standout performance in their recent win. He rushed for a 5-yard touchdown against the New Orleans Saints, showcasing his power and skill. His effort was crucial as it helped the Broncos secure a key victory. We decode the game stats and Williams' NFL career stats so far.

Game recap

Payton's Broncos dominate Saints 33-10 in New Orleans return

Sean Payton's return to New Orleans was marked by a dominant 33-10 victory for the Broncos. Williams led the charge with two rushing touchdowns, while Cody Barton scored off a 52-yard fumble return. Rookie QB Spencer Rattler struggled, with six sacks and two fumbles. The Saints' injuries and lack of momentum led to their fifth consecutive loss, while the Broncos improved to 4-3.

Career recap

Williams' career NFL recap so far

Williams, a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2021, has accumulated 2,094 rushing yards on 522 carries, averaging 4.0 yards per carry with 7 rushing touchdowns. He has also recorded 126 receptions for 763 yards and 5 touchdowns. In 2023, he led the Broncos with 774 rushing yards and 47 receptions. Notably, Williams was also named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2021.

2024/rookie season

RB's rookie season recap and 2024 season so far

In his rookie season (2021), Williams played 17 games for the Broncos, rushing for 903 yards on 203 attempts (4.4 YPC) and 4 touchdowns. He also contributed 49 receptions for 316 yards. Meanwhile, in the current season, 73 attempts for 301 yards with two TDs through week 7 of the season. He averages 4.1 yards per carry and 43 yards per game.

Broncos 2024 season

Broncos aim to make the playoffs after an eight-year absence

The Broncos are currently 4-3 through week 7 and are currently placed in the third AFC West. The Broncos would look to improve on their 8-9 record from last year, make the playoffs after an eight-year absence, and end their eight-year AFC West title drought. They are coming off a dominant 33-10 victory over the Saints and will face the Carolina Panthers next.