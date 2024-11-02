Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 3rd Test, Rishabh Pant's wicketkeeping error gave New Zealand an advantage, allowing Will Young to score 71 runs.

Despite this setback, India made a strong comeback, bowling out New Zealand for 235 runs, but still trailed by 149 runs at the end of the opening day. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rishabh Pant missed a crucial run-out opportunity (Image source: X/@BCCI)

3rd Test: Dinesh Karthik highlights Rishabh Pant's wicket-keeping error

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:05 am Nov 02, 202409:05 am

What's the story During the third Test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Rishabh Pant missed a crucial run-out opportunity. This happened on the last ball of the 22nd over in New Zealand's first innings. Daryl Mitchell had played a reverse sweep on Washington Sundar's bowling and was attempting a second run with his partner Will Young, when Pant failed to hit the stumps at the striker's end.

Criticism

Karthik criticizes Pant's lack of game awareness

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik criticized Pant's handling of the situation. He suggested Pant should have removed one glove and thrown the ball at the non-striker's end. "Rishabh Pant is the man you need to watch out for," said Karthik on-air. "He didn't remove his glove and you can still see Will Young scrambling."

Consequences

Pant's error costs India in 3rd Test

Pant's error didn't go unnoticed as it gave New Zealand an upper hand. The missed run-out opportunity handed Will Young an extra life at 34, who went on to score 71 runs in the innings. Young and Mitchell made the most of the reprieve, adding 87 runs for the fourth wicket. This changed the course of the match, emphasizing the importance of game awareness in crucial moments.

Match update

Match summary: India trail New Zealand by 149 runs

Despite the setback, India made a remarkable comeback to bowl out New Zealand for 235 runs. Ravindra Jadeja claimed his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket while Washington Sundar also chipped in with four wickets. However, at the end of the opening day, India were trailing by 149 runs with a score of 86/4.