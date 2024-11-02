3rd Test: Dinesh Karthik highlights Rishabh Pant's wicket-keeping error
During the third Test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Rishabh Pant missed a crucial run-out opportunity. This happened on the last ball of the 22nd over in New Zealand's first innings. Daryl Mitchell had played a reverse sweep on Washington Sundar's bowling and was attempting a second run with his partner Will Young, when Pant failed to hit the stumps at the striker's end.
Karthik criticizes Pant's lack of game awareness
Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik criticized Pant's handling of the situation. He suggested Pant should have removed one glove and thrown the ball at the non-striker's end. "Rishabh Pant is the man you need to watch out for," said Karthik on-air. "He didn't remove his glove and you can still see Will Young scrambling."
Pant's error costs India in 3rd Test
Pant's error didn't go unnoticed as it gave New Zealand an upper hand. The missed run-out opportunity handed Will Young an extra life at 34, who went on to score 71 runs in the innings. Young and Mitchell made the most of the reprieve, adding 87 runs for the fourth wicket. This changed the course of the match, emphasizing the importance of game awareness in crucial moments.
Match summary: India trail New Zealand by 149 runs
Despite the setback, India made a remarkable comeback to bowl out New Zealand for 235 runs. Ravindra Jadeja claimed his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket while Washington Sundar also chipped in with four wickets. However, at the end of the opening day, India were trailing by 149 runs with a score of 86/4.