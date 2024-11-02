Summarize Simplifying... In short In the ongoing Test series, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been a tough opponent for New Zealand's Will Young, dismissing him thrice in six innings.

Despite this, Young has shown resilience, contributing significantly to his team's score with strategic partnerships and a knock of substance.

On the second day of the 3rd Test, India took a 28-run lead, ending with 260 against New Zealand's 235, with the Kiwis at 17 at stumps.

Ashwin has dismissed Young six times (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Ravichandran Ashwin vs Will Young in Tests: Decoding key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:09 pm Nov 02, 202409:09 pm

What's the story Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Will Young on Day 2 of the third and final Test versus New Zealand in Mumbai. Young, who smashed twin fifties in this Test, was dismissed for 51 from 100 balls in his second outing. It was Ashwin who dismissed the set batter with a caught and bowled effort. Ashwin has enjoyed bowling to Young. We decode the stats.

Ashwin gets Young's scalp

A carrom-ball from Ashwin drifted in and then dropped in front of Young, who was leaning across on the on-drive. He pushed it with hard hands and derived a leading edge and Ashwin grabbed the catch.

A knock of substance

Young was in his element and handled the Indian spinners well. He worked hard and built a few key partnerships along the way. India did well to claim wickets in between but Young made sure he took his side to 150. Young used the sweep and paddle shots, using the Indian spinners' offerings. It was a knock of substance from Young.

Young has struggled against Ashwin

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ashwin has dismissed Young for the sixth time across nine innings in Test cricket. Young has amassed 109 runs from 212 balls bowled by the Indian off-spinner. The Kiwi batter has faced 150 dot balls and averages just 18.16 versus the Indian spin ace. In the ongoing Test series, Ashwin has dismissed Young thrice across six innings at 22.

Young's Test career in stats

Young's 51 from 100 balls had two fours and a six. In 19 matches (34 innings), Young now owns 961 runs at 30.03. He registered his 9th fifty. In the ongoing series, he clocked scores worth 33, 48*, 18, 23, 71 and 51 respectively. Young owns 359 runs versus India at 39.88 from five matches (50s: 3).

Summary of Day 2 (3rd Test)

Resuming the day on 86/4, India ended up with 263/10, taking a slender 28-run lead after NZ's 235. Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar batted well. For the Kiwis, Ajaz Patel claimed a fifer. In response, NZ are 171/9 at stumps (143-run lead). India will hope to keep NZ's lead under 150 and go for the kill.