Indian cricket player Mayank Yadav is currently sidelined due to potential back issues, possibly a stress fracture, according to a BCCI official.

His coach, Devendra Sharma, hopes to have him ready for the England ODIs in January 2025.

Unfortunately, Yadav's injury means he'll miss the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, starting November 22.

Mayank Yadav has been plagued by injuries

When will India speedster Mayank Yadav return to action?

By Parth Dhall 08:34 pm Oct 28, 202408:34 pm

What's the story India's express pacer Mayank Yadav will miss the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series due to recurring injury concerns. The young pacer first caught the eye during his IPL stint with the Lucknow Super Giants. Yadav recovered from a side strain and abdominal injury post-IPL, but his fitness concerns have returned. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) didn't pick him for this much-awaited series against Australia with similar concerns.

Coach's perspective

Yadav's coach provides insight into his condition

Devendra Sharma, Yadav's personal coach, has given an update on the young player's condition. He said that while Yadav hasn't suffered a new injury, he has been advised against playing at the moment. The goal is to make him available for the England ODIs in January 2025. Sharma revealed this during an interview with Telegraph India.

Injury details

BCCI official suggests possible stress fracture

Meanwhile, a BCCI official has hinted that Yadav's back problems could be a stress fracture. "There appears to be some problem with his back... Could also be a case of stress fracture," the official said. This comes as another blow to Yadav's long-standing issues. The official added that while Yadav was set to feature in the Ranji Trophy, but his injury has marred the same.

Upcoming series

India to face Australia without Yadav

India are earing up to take on Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, starting with the first Test on November 22. The series will kick off in Perth and will be a vital test for the Rohit Sharma-led side after their recent series defeat against New Zealand. However, they will have to face this challenge without the exciting young pacer Yadav due to his recurring injury problems.