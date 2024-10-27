Summarize Simplifying... In short In a major shake-up, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has restructured its central contracts, retaining Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in Category A, while demoting fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah to Category B.

Several veteran players, including spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, have been relegated to Category C.

Notably, star batter Fakhar Zaman and others have been excluded from the contract list altogether.

The PCB central contracts are valid for a year

PCB central contracts: Babar, Rizwan retained in Category A

By Parth Dhall 01:27 pm Oct 27, 202401:27 pm

What's the story The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally revealed its central contracts list for 25 players. The announcement comes just ahead of the Australia ODI series. The contracts, which are valid for one year from July 1, 2024, see star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in Category A. It is worth noting that the PCB handed players three-year contracts ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup, but the team's dismal performance enforced a review.

Contract changes

Afridi, Shah, and Masood demoted to Category B

While Babar and Rizwan have been reserved for Category A, fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah have been demoted to Category B in the new contract list. The duo was dropped along with Babar for the second and third Test against England. Meanwhile, Test captain Shan Masood has also been moved to this category. The PCB's decision comes as part of a broader restructuring following Pakistan's disappointing performance in recent tournaments.

Contract restructuring

Veteran players relegated to Category C

Notably, the PCB's contract restructuring has also affected several veteran players who have been demoted to Category C. This includes spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, openers Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub, and Test vice-captain Saud Shakeel, among others. The move is viewed as part of PCB's plan to handle player contracts after the team's recent showings on the international stage.

Information

PCB excludes several star players

In a major blow, star batter Fakhar Zaman has not been awarded a central contract. Notably, Fakhar recently slammed the PCB for dropping Babar from the Test squad. The central contracts list also excludes Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Imam-ul-Haq among others.

List

PCB central contracts 2024/25: Here's the list

Category A: Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Category B: Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shan Masood. Category C: Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, and Shadab Khan. Category D: Aamir Jamal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Hurraira, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, and Usman Khan.